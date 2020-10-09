WEEKEND WEATHER: Beautiful Weather On The Way

If there's a weekend you're going to really want to be outdoors it's going to be this one. Temperatures this coming weekend will make it feel more like spring rather than the middle of fall. This time last week, we were looking at much colder temperatures across the Hudson Valley, as lows dipped into the 30s overnight. This weekend however will see temps approaching near 80.

Highs Friday will be in the upper 60s, with breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies. Overnight it will be clear, with lows in the 50s. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s, near 80 in some parts. Lows Saturday night will be in the upper 50s, with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will see increasing clouds in the afternoon, with highs in the mid 60s. The next chance for rain will be Sunday night, as lows will fall into the 50s with off and on showers. The precipitation will be some of the remnants from Hurricane Delta, that is expected to move onshore from the Gulf of Mexico late Friday. Luckily, we won't be seeing any of the rainfall amounts states like Louisiana are expecting.

Monday will start of the week rainy, with highs in the low to mid 50s with occasional showers.

Again, get outdoors and enjoy the weekend, as we may not see above average temps like this for quite a while. On the other hand, the extended fall forecast for the Hudson Valley calls for way above average temperatures late into the season. Who knows this far out? The clocks also go back the night of Halloween, so we'll have a few more weeks of sunlight after dinner. Have a great weekend!