WEEKEND WEATHER: Another Heatwave Is On The Way

After Thursday storms and humidity clears, we'll have a break from the heat here in the Hudson Valley, at least for a while. Highs Friday will e in the 80s, with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Then, the heat and humidity return.

Highs Saturday will be in the upper 80s, with higher humidity and partly cloudy skies. Lows will only be around 70. Sunday will be even hotter. Highs will be around 90, as we'll hazy, hot, and humid conditions across the area.

Highs Monday will be in the low 90s, as we start the next week.

Have a great weekend!

