WEATHER: Cool Start, Warmer Towards The Middle of the Week

The first week of fall kicked of with the lowest temperatures this season, as the mercury dropped into the 30s across the area overnight. How long will it last? Is it going to warm up? It will, but first, we've got a few more cooler days and nights ahead.

Highs Tuesday will climb to around 70, with sunny skies. This will come after another night in the upper 30s, so don't put away the jackets just yet. Tuesday night won't be quite as cold, with lows in the low to mid 40s. Highs Wednesday will climb into the mid 70s, as the sunny skies and breezy weather will continue across the area.

Thursday and Friday will see a warm up, with highs near 80, and lows in the 50s.

Have a great week!