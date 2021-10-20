Distracted driving can be very dangerous. We've all been stuck behind the person who's texting away while not paying attention to the road. They'll either not notice the light as it turns green, or you find yourself watching their vehicle slowly swerve while they're typing their latest message. Anything that takes your attention away from what's going on in front of you is not good.Then, you have those checking themselves out in the mirror, or even doing their makeup behind the wheel. Maybe a parent who keeps turing half their body around away from the road to continuously yell at their kids?

But what we saw the other day really takes the cake.

It happened over the weekend on Route 9 near the Poughkeepsie Galleria. Fortunately, it was early afternoon and the traffic wasn't too terrible, or this could have turned into quite the accident. We saw an Odyssey that seemed to be jerking forward at the lights, and then suddenly breaking for no reason while they were driving. The vehicle was also swerving at times, aas this driver was no aware of what they were doing. Something wasn't right.

But were they drunk? Not entirely sure, but once we finally passed we noticed why the late middle-aged woman was not focusing on the road. This lady was reading a book while she drove. Not a big floppy map, or some sort of vehicle manual. No. It was a paperback book of some sorts, perhaps a novel, and it looks like they were quite a ways through. The driver had their left hand loosely on the wheel, while their right one held the book in front of them. How she didn't cause an accident is anyone's guess.

We don't know what exactly it was she was reading, or had she done this before. Maybe she had to be somewhere any just couldn't put the book down? But it goes without saying, don't be a bonehead and do something to careless as this.

