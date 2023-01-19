Watch Out For Extra New York State Police On Major U.S. Highway
Extra New York State Police patrolled a US Highway looking to cut down on a driving offense that leads to many deaths.
New York State Police confirmed extra police patrolled the New York portion of U.S. Highway 20 this week looking for speeding drivers.
New York State Police to participate in multi-state speed enforcement initiative on U.S. Highway 20
U.S. Highway 20 spans 3,365 miles from coast to coast. New York State has jurisdiction over 372 miles of the highway.
"The one-day corridor project, which is targeted at reducing speed-related crashes on non-interstate highways was created by the Iowa State Patrol. New York State Police is among eight other states participating in the campaign," New York State Police stated. "This is the first time New York State Police is participating in the campaign. In addition to New York, other participating states include Iowa, Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania."
New York State Police confirmed stepping up speed enforcement efforts along the New York portion of U.S. Highway 20 on January 17.
Extra Speed Enforcement On Highway 20 In New York State Includes
The extra speed enforcement efforts included:
- Increased patrols of local law enforcement agencies
- Increased patrols by State Police
- Troopers using marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic
- Enforcement (CITE)
The CITE vehicles allow police to better observe driving violations, officials say.
These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.
In the past 20 years, speeding has contributed to one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationally, including 29 percent of fatalities in 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Initiatives like this provide a unified effort in raising awareness about the dangers of speeding and reckless driving,” New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said. “In 2020, 11,258 individuals were killed in speed-related accidents across the country. Speeding endangers, not only the speeder, but it also compromises the safety of other motorists. We urge New Yorkers to make safety their top priority and be mindful of the speed limit, put their phones down, and be aware and alert.”