Warrant Sweep in Orange County Leads to 15 Arrests

A warrant sweep conducted by police in Orange County led to the arrests of 15 people.

Under the supervision of Town of Wallkill Sergeant Robert McLymor, members of the Town of Wallkill Police Department, City of Middletown Police Department and the New York State Police, conducted a warrant sweep. This joint warrant sweep targeted defendants who are wanted on outstanding warrants.

The initiative resulted in the following arrests:

Joseph M Arciero

Town of Wallkill resident

DOB 7/5/1997

Arrested on two warrants for:

1. Unlawful Imprisonment and Assault Third Degree

2. Criminal Contempt, Criminal Mischief and Harassment Second Degree

David Hogencamp

Town of Wallkill resident

DOB 11/7/1989

Arrested on a warrant for Petit Larceny

Urban Sanders

Town of Wallkill resident

DOB 5/13/1955

Arrested on a warrant for violation of a Town Ordinance

Miguel A Jimenez

Town of Wallkill resident

DOB 4/23/1991

Arrested on a warrant for Petit Larceny

Coree White Jr

Middletown, N.Y. resident

DOB 9/27/1997

Arrested on a warrant for Petit Larceny

Abderrahman Touzani

Walden, N.Y. resident

DOB 8/30/1993

Arrested on a warrant for Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Jesus A Jimenez

Middletown, N.Y. resident

DOB 12/18/1995

Arrested on a warrant for violation of a City Code

Damaris Tlapanco

Middletown, N.Y. resident

DOB 5/29/1982

Arrested on a warrant for violation of a City Code

Ryan G Guenste

Middletown, N.Y. resident

DOB 12/14/1987

Arrested on a warrant for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Kenlyn King

Brooklyn, N.Y. resident

DOB 1/11/1956

Arrested on a warrant for Criminal Contempt and Harassment

Mackenzie Breen

Florida, N.Y. resident

DOB 10/27/1993

Arrested on a warrant for Forgery and Petit Larceny

Angel Rivera

Middletown, N.Y. resident

DOB 11/20/1981

Arrested on two warrants for:

1. Menacing

2. Assault Third Degree and Criminal Mischief

Brandy Patterson

Middletown, N.Y. resident

DOB 5/18/1997

Arrested on a warrant for violation of a City Code

Charles Howarth

Otisville, N.Y. resident

DOB 3/18/1997

Arrested on a warrant for Petit Larceny

Town of Wallkill Police say the initiative is part of their ongoing efforts to reduce crime in Orange County.