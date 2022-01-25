Warning: Popular Frozen Food Sold in New York Should Be Tossed
A popular food item that might be in your freezer has been recalled. Officials say the food is contaminated "which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections."
Frozen Food Development is voluntarily recalling specific lots of Lidl branded 12-ounce packages of Frozen Chopped Spinach, the FDA warns. The recalled item has been sold in New York stores as well as stores across eight other states.
The product is being recalled because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA.
"Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women," the FDA states in its recall.
As of this writing, no illnesses have been reported in connection with this problem, according to the FDA.
The recalled Frozen Chopped Spinach was distributed in Lidl retail stores in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware,
The product comes in 12-ounce poly bags, and items included in the recall are marked with lot # R17742 or R17963 on the back of the polybag with a best-by date of 09/10/23.
"Consumers who have purchased 12-ounce packages of Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact LIDL Customer Care at 1-844-747-5435 Monday thru Saturday 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM Eastern Standard time," the FDA states.
The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 12-ounce packages of Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach.
The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and Frozen Food Development continue to investigate the source of the problem.
