Wappingers Police Dept Seeking Assistance After Explosive Device Detonation

An incident that took place on Saturday, May 13th in a popular Dutchess County park has police asking for the public's assistance.

The Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department is asking that anyone who may have any information about an incident that took place around 4 am at Veterans Park, to please come forward.

Explosive Device Detonated in Village of Wappingers Park

In a press release from the Wappingers Falls Police Department, a call for assistance from the public was issued after an incident took place a little over a week ago.

At approximately 4:00 am on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Veterans Park Wappingers, it was reported that two unknown males brought a stolen construction barrier via bicycle into the park. It was alleged that the two stole the barrier from Route 9 in the area of North Mesier Avenue and then transported it into the park on their bikes.

The two males then detonated an explosive device inside the construction barrier and fled the park going south on North Mesier Avenue.

The men have been described as follows during the time of the incident:

Suspect 1: Light-colored jeans, a dark-colored sweatshirt/jacket, wearing white sneakers, and wearing a backpack.

Suspect 2: Light-colored jeans, white t-shirt, and white sneakers.

Police Seeking Assistance From The Public For May 13th Incident at Veterans Park

Police are looking for anyone who may be able to identify the two men, have witnessed this incident, or, have video surveillance footage of the two males on bicycles. Those who live in the general vicinity should check any camera footage between the hours of 3:30 am and 4:30 am on Saturday, May 13th for two males on bicycles.

Points of contact for the investigation are Officer Farrell (jfarrell@wappingersfallsny.gov) or Detective Weaver (gweaver@wappingersfallsny.gov), or you may contact the police station by phone at 845.297.1011.

