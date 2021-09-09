Wappingers Bakery Vandalized a Second Time

A popular Dutchess County bakery is once again picking up the pieces after vandals attacked their business.

Back on August 22nd, Sweetbakes Cafe in the Village of Wappingers Falls shared the disheartening news that their storefront had been broken into and vandalized. A wedding cake, Disney cake, and other pastries from the cafe were destroyed at the hands of the alleged vandals.

On September 8th, Sweetbakes shared more unfortunate news as it looks as though they have been vandalized again. In an Instagram post they wrote:

It is unfortunate to report out to our customers and followers that our storefront was once again targeted. In the early morning hours of Wednesday our window showing our logo advertisement was vandalized.

According to the post, a can of paint was used to break the glass. The Wappingers Falls business assures their customers that they have reported the incident to local law enforcement and are "pressing the issue to our landlord."

Sweetbakes Cafe confirms that they have a surveillance system however, they allege that "The perpetrator(s) are using blind areas of the building to navigate which leads us to believe they know the building and or relate to current or past tenants."

The bakery is "demanding action from the community" stating that they believe that someone knows something and believe that this activity is "beginning to enter hate crime territory." Sweetbakes asks the Wappingers community to speak up and watch out for each other.

In the meantime, Sweetbakes Cafe asks its customers for patience in returning calls as they navigate through these setbacks. They will, however, be operating at their current posted hours.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding the vandalism you are urged to call the Wappingers Police Department at 845-297-1011

