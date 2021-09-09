Will the Hudson Valley Give Sonic Another Chance?

Will the popular fast food chain ever make a comeback in Dutchess County?

There's nothing more sad than seeing an abandoned business that used to thrive at one point just sitting there rotting away. Route 9 has its fair share of these buildings along the road.

This place in particular seems to get more and more depressing every time I drive by it. Now the windows are even boarded up.

I'm not sure how long this old Sonic Restaurant has been closed but it's doors have not been open ever since I moved to the Hudson Valley which was about 4 years ago. I didn't know that the Hudson Valley even had a Sonic until I took a trip to Newburgh and saw one outside of Walmart on 17k.

Sonic is one the most underrated fast food restaurants. The menu is vast and has a ton of options. You don't even have to wait in a long line as you can order right in the parking lot. A customer never even has to go into the actual restaurant. You would think that would be the perfect place to dine during a pandemic. They were social distancing before it was a thing.

Not only are their burgers delicious but you can even get a side of tater tots. Any place that has tater tots on their menu gets high marks from me.

Sonic restaurants seem popular almost everywhere but here. Why aren't they successful in the Hudson Valley? Maybe it's hard to keep staffed since people don't rollerblade anymore.

Either way can we please give them another chance?