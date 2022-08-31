Want Fish Tackle in Your Face? Who Can Get Pierced in New York?

Do you want to get your face pierced? Your tongue? Another part of your body? Do you need to do anything to be able to legally get yourself pierced in New York State?

Not just talking about getting your ear's pierced, but everything else. So what do you need to do to add to your body art? Here are a few things:

What do you need to get a piercing in New York State?

If you are under the age of 18, you will need to have more than just money available. According to New York State, if you would like to get pierced you will need to have a parent or guardian, sign the following form, and here is a link to the form (PDF) New York State Department of Health consent form (DOH 5072). Now, keep in mind that not all places will go ahead and pierce you even with that form. Some places, just don't want to take on the liability of doing work on persons under 18.

What if you are over the age of 18 what do you need in New York State to get pierced?

If you are over the age of 18, you will need your wallet. Be prepared to show ID, and make sure that the place you are going to is clean, that the piercer takes the time to clean the work area, cleans the area to be pierced and that the needles that they use or the gun they use, is clean too. Make sure to ask the piercer for post care instructions, so you can make sure it doesn't get infected.

