When Can New Yorkers Legally Walk Their Horses on the Road?

So you would like to take your horse out for a walk, sounds good right? Did you know that if you want to walk down the street with them you can? Surprising? Maybe for some, not so much for horse owners.

But this being New York State, there is a little bit more to the situation than you think. There are a few regulations as to when you can walk your horse on the street. Yep, New York has to have a say in everything.

So what's the big deal about walking your horse on the street in New York State?

Photo by Jeromey Balderrama on Unsplash Photo by Jeromey Balderrama on Unsplash loading...

Well, technically it isn't a big deal to walk your horse on the street. New York just (according to the Vehicle and Traffic Laws, VAT 34-B, 1264), there is a time restriction as to when you can take them out on the street. The restriction is you can not have them out walking around during the period of half an hour before sunset through the time of half an hour before sunrise. Essentially, you are not allowed to have them out at night or after dark.

Which horses are legally allowed to be walked at night in New York State? What makes those horses so special?

Photo by Fatmagül B. on Unsplash Photo by Fatmagül B. on Unsplash loading...

The horses that are allowed to be out during that legal time restriction are the horse that are used in horse-drawn carriages. Think the ones that you would find in Central Park. The other horses that are allowed to be out walking around during that night time restriction are also police horses. Those are the only horses that can be walked on the street during the 'night time restrictions.'

Think that horses are just animals? Here is proof that they have a great sense of humor!

Hilarious Horse Photobomb Has the Whole Hudson Valley Laughing Happiest Horse Ever Photobombs Couple

Here's more information about the local horse legend who loved Guinness!

Murphy the Old Horse Who Loved Guinness Most of us were introduced to Murphy last November when Manhattan Beer Distributors donated him a supply of Guinness to help him thrive. Thanks to them and all the great folks who cared for Murphy over the years he had a great life. Equine Rescue Resources was Murphy's last home and we found these photos on their Facebook page.