When Can New Yorkers Legally Walk Their Horses on the Road?
So you would like to take your horse out for a walk, sounds good right? Did you know that if you want to walk down the street with them you can? Surprising? Maybe for some, not so much for horse owners.
But this being New York State, there is a little bit more to the situation than you think. There are a few regulations as to when you can walk your horse on the street. Yep, New York has to have a say in everything.
So what's the big deal about walking your horse on the street in New York State?
Well, technically it isn't a big deal to walk your horse on the street. New York just (according to the Vehicle and Traffic Laws, VAT 34-B, 1264), there is a time restriction as to when you can take them out on the street. The restriction is you can not have them out walking around during the period of half an hour before sunset through the time of half an hour before sunrise. Essentially, you are not allowed to have them out at night or after dark.
Which horses are legally allowed to be walked at night in New York State? What makes those horses so special?
The horses that are allowed to be out during that legal time restriction are the horse that are used in horse-drawn carriages. Think the ones that you would find in Central Park. The other horses that are allowed to be out walking around during that night time restriction are also police horses. Those are the only horses that can be walked on the street during the 'night time restrictions.'
Think that horses are just animals? Here is proof that they have a great sense of humor!
Hilarious Horse Photobomb Has the Whole Hudson Valley Laughing
Here's more information about the local horse legend who loved Guinness!