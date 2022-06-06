Virginia Man Accused of Murdering Westchester County Man
A Virginia man is facing multiple counts of murder after a man was fatally shot on a Main Street in the Hudson Valley.
On Friday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Virginia resident man was indicted for robbing and fatally shooting a Westchester County man in October 2021.
Westchester County, New York Man Killed on Main Street in New Rochelle
On Oct. 14, 2021, around 2:45 a.m., 62-year-old Andres Valenzuela of New Rochelle was robbed and shot on Main Street in New Rochelle.
Valenzuela was transported to New Rochelle Hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.
Virginia Man Accused of Murdering Hudson Valley Man
The New Rochelle Police Department arrested Ross Blakely on Oct. 17, 2021, following an investigation with assistance from the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, the Real-Time Crime Center of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety, the Covington Police Department, the Fairfield Police Department, and the New Haven Police Department.
The indictment alleges that on Oct. 14, 2021, at approximately 2:46 a.m., 52-year-old Perell Ross Blakely of Covington, Virginia forcibly stole property and fatally shot the 62-year-old New Rochelle man on Main Street in New Rochelle.
On Thursday, Ross Blakely was indicted by a Westchester County Grand Jury for murder in the first degree, two counts of murder in the second degree, two counts of robbery in the first degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree all felonies.
Officials did not say how the investigation led to Ross Blakely's murder charges. Authorities did not release a possible motive or state if the two knew each other.
Ross Blakely is being held without bail.