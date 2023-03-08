NYC Officer Sentenced for Nearly Killing Hudson Valley Wife In ‘Violent Home Invasion’

A New York City officer is heading to prison following a "violent home invasion" at his wife's home.

On Monday, 41-year-old Jonathan Harris of Middletown was sentenced for burglary in the first degree for a violent home invasion stabbing.

Violent Home Invasion In Town Of Wallkill, New York Lands NYC Corrections Officer In Jail

Harris was an active corrections officer in New York City at the time of the July 16, 2022 invasion.

Harris confessed he broke into his wife's home in the Town of Wallkill in violation of a previously issued order of protection.

When his wife tried to call 911, Harris knocked the phone out of her hand and stabbed her in the chest area, causing a puncture wound to the victim's liver.

NYC Corrections Officer From Middletown, New York Sentenced For Stabbing Wife

Harris fled the residence but was soon arrested during a traffic stop by police.

On Monday, Harris was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

“The significant sentence imposed in this matter is appropriate in light of the admitted violent conduct of the defendant,” Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “This type of behavior is reprehensible for anyone, let alone a sworn corrections officer who is entrusted to protect and serve."

