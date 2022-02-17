Hudson Valley Vinyl Bar Snubbed on Yelp’s Ranking

The Hudson Valley is filled with unique, new and fun places to explore and visit. From restaurants, bars, shopping and exhibits to experience, you can truly never get bored in our area.

Finding one of a kind places in the Hudson Valley always feels like a prize. These hidden gems may sometimes not be as popular but as time goes on, more people experience the greatness behind it.

Beacon is one of my favorite towns in the Hudson Valley. I have heard numerous times that its referred to as a "mini Manhattan". With local boutiques, restaurants, bars and bakeries, there truly is something for everyone.

I came across a really neat spot that had neon lights, records throughout and a fun bar. I wondered to myself how I have never heard of this place before.

The Vinyl Room is located in picturesque Beacon and is truly one of a kind. However, it didn't make a list on a well-referred to app.

Do we still check Yelp in 2022? You'll have to let me know about that. Yelp came out with a top 10 list here in New York but The Vinyl Room didn't make it. Here are reasons why it should have.

The Vinyl Room is one of "the first" in the Hudson Valley,

Known as the first vinyl record and cocktail bar in our area, it's pretty impressive. They also have 12 craft taps that rotate, a cocktail menu with unique drinks and wine and cider options. If you're also feeling hungry when visiting, they have food options as well. They also buy large vinyl collections that range from metal, punk, blues, rock, latin and more.

How was your experience there?

I was shocked when I walked in and saw a huge neon sign. For me, music, lighting and ambiance truly set the mood and define the "vibes" in an area. It was a neat setting for any hour and any crowd. I was surprised at the amount of records in the room as well.

The Vinyl Room hosts fun events and plays different types of music.

They have Sunday Vinyl Sessions which includes a variety of music styles such as hip-hop, funk, jazz and soul. This event takes place from 12pm until 10pm.

On Wednesdays, they play old school hip hop music along with R&B, soul, jazz, and funk. They serve prosecco and rose on tap.

They post their events on Facebook, you can visit here.

344 Main St Suite 4, Beacon NY 12508

Find out more on their website by clicking here.

Have you ever visited this spot before? Do you like Beacon? Share with us below.

