Which Vehicles Qualify For Livery Plates in New York State?

Have you thought about becoming a driver-for-hire? While you can work with ride sharing apps, but you can also be your own boss and become a livery driver. In New York State there are certain steps that you will need to take to make that happen.

What do you need to do to become a livery driver and which type of vehicles can be used for the livery driving? Here are a few of the steps that you will need to go through to make that happen .

What type of license will you need to be a livery driver in New York State?

According to New York State you definitely need to get a special drivers license, in addition to your regular one (Class D). You will need to have a CDL, in Class A, B or C, or a Class E license. Most people take their Class D license and then apply for a Class E.

What's the difference between a taxi driver and a livery driver?

The difference between a livery driver and taxi driver, is that a taxi driver takes people from place to place, with no advance notice. A livery driver, usually transports less than 6 people, and the trips are arranged in advance. For instance, a livery driver will make scheduled runs to the airport.

What types of vehicles can be livery vehicles in New York State?

As for what type of vehicle can have livery plates on it, according to New York State DMV, the vehicle has to have restraints for each passenger, 6 passengers or less, have passed the NYS inspection and it must have livery insurance on the vehicle.

