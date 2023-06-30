Upstate New York Man Accused Of Stealing From Kids Group In Hudson Valley

New York State Police allege a Hudson Valley man stole a lot of money from children.

On Wednesday, New York State Police announced the arrest of a Dutchess County man.

New York State Police: Lagrange man steals from kids' sports group

On June 26, New York State Police Troopers from the Poughkeepsie barracks arrested 65-year-old Robert R. Dichiara of Lagrange, New York for grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony, and scheme to defraud in the first degree, a class E felony.

Police investigated after receiving a complaint that money was stolen from the Arlington Lacrosse Developmental Club.

Treasure Of Arlington Lacrosse Developmental Club Accused Of Stealing Funds From Kids

The investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation determined Robert Dichiara stole over $43,000 while serving as the Treasurer of the Arlington Lacrosse Developmental Club, according to New York State Police.

Dichiara was arraigned in the town of Lagrange Court and released under the supervision of Dutchess County Probation. He is next scheduled to reappear before the court on July 18, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

