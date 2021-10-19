Update: Murder in ‘Under The Radar’ Hudson Valley, New York Town
Police released more information about a murder-suicide in a Hudson Valley town the New York Times called "under the radar."
"There is no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation," New York State Police stated.
Police raced to the scene of a shooting that took place in the middle of a road in southern Orange County Saturday afternoon.
On Saturday around 4:20 p.m., New York State Police along with the Warwick Police Department responded to Newport Bridge Road in Pine Island, New York for a report of a shooting.
Police were on the scene until later Saturday evening, blocking off Newport Bridge and Liberty Corners Roads.
Pine Island is in the Town of Warwick. The New York Times recently said Warwick lacks the "cool factor" of other local towns but is "under the radar."
Authorities found the victim, 38-year-old Ryan Wendt of Warwick, with a gunshot wound on Newport Bridge Road.
Wendt was transported St. Anthony’s Hospital in Warwick where he was pronounced deceased, police say.
Police spent the overnight looking for the gunman.
Authorities later identified the gunman as 35-year-old Timothy Todman of Warwick.
Todman was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation remains ongoing as the motive remains unclear. CLICK HERE to see video from the scene.