Update: 6-Year-Old New York Boy Killed In Hudson Valley On Xmas

More information has been learned about a boy who was tragically killed by a school bus Christmas morning in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed troopers responded to a report of a school bus pedestrian, fatal motor vehicle crash on Seven Springs Mountain Road in the town of Palm Tree, Orange County.

Fatal crash in Palm Tree, New York

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

On Christmas at 11 a.m., a yellow 2022 Blue Bird Bus from EMESS Transportation was traveling northeast on Seven Springs Mountain Road and struck a 6-year-old child. Reports from Hamodia previously stated the child was 5 years old.

The child was hit after running into the road, directly in front of the bus, according to New York State Police.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The child was identified as Avraham Yaakov Lebowitz, by Hamodia. A funeral was scheduled to take place on Sunday around 5:15 p.m.

School Bus Leaves Crash Scene

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The school bus left the crash scene. The boy was pronounced dead on the scene.

The bus driver did return to the scene a short time later. No charges have been filed, as of this writing.

"The operator was not impaired and at this point, the accident appears to be non-criminal in nature," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

6-Year-Old Brooklyn, New York Girl Killed By School Bus In Orange County

The tragic accident involving the boy happened on Seven Springs Road, not far from when a girl was fatally hit by a school bus in Kiryas Joel.

Just over five years ago, in November 2017, a 6-year-old girl from Brooklyn was hit by a school bus on Acres Road at the intersection of Lemburg Road in the Village of Kiryas Joel.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Police said the child abruptly changed directions and began to cross the street in front of the bus. The bus driver did not see her change directions and she was subsequently struck by the front bumper.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.