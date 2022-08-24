Update: 1 Dead, 5 Injured When NY Man Passes Rabbi’s Cadillac

New details have emerged in an avoidable crash that killed one person and injured at least five others in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, New York State Police provided more information regarding last week's fatal three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Orange County, New York.

New York State Police Investigating Fatal Head-On Vehicle Crash on Route 6 in the Town of Woodbury, New York

On August 15, at approximately 8:23 p.m., New York State Police responded to U.S. Route 6 in the town of Woodbury, New York for a report of a three-car collision with entrapment and serious injuries.

Police allege a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on US Route 6 when the operator of the vehicle, later identified as 24-year-old Chaim Gordon from Spring Valley, New York, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line, entered the opposite lane and hit a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on.

The Ford Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac he was attempting to pass.

Monticello, New York Resident Killed in Head-On Crash in Orange County, New York

The driver of the vehicle that was hit head-on was pronounced deceased at the scene. On Monday, August 23, New York State Police identified the deceased as 62-year-old IkSong Jin from Monticello.

"Investigation is continuing on the cause of the crash," New York State Police added in its update.

At Least 5 Injured

Chaim Gordon was transported to Nyack Hospital for minor injuries. Two passengers in the Ford, Yakov Gordon, 22 and 18-year-old Mordchi Fromowitz, were transported to Nyack hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to New York State Police.

Additional passengers in the Ford, 22-year-old Levi Szwerin and Duvid Grunwald, 20, were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released, police say.

Rockland County, New York Rabbi Not Injured In Crash

Rabbi David Twersky, 81, of New Square was inside the Cadillac. Twersky and everyone else in the Cadillac was not injured, according to New York State Police.

State Police were assisted by the Town of Woodbury Police Department. Police add that this is an ongoing investigation with charges still pending.

