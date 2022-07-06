‘Unprecedented’ Shark Attacks Close New York Beaches, Teacher Bit
Beaches were closed in New York after two people were bit by sharks around July 4th. A teacher likely saved his life by wrestling away a five-foot shark.
Long Island officials increased shark patrols during the busy July 4th weekend following what's believed to be two shark attacks.
"Unusual Incident" At Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York
On Thursday, June 30, around 1 p.m. in Wantagh, New York a 57-year-old man suffered a cut to his right foot while swimming in the ocean at Jones Beach.
The Nassau County Police Department believes the man was bit by a shark and classified the incident as an "Unusual Incident."
"Medics from the Nassau County Police Department Emergency Ambulance Bureau responded and identified the nature of the injury as a possible shark bite," the Nassau County Police Department stated. "The Nassau County Police Department will have increased patrols at all Nassau beaches over the extended 4th of July holiday weekend."
Shark attacks are rare, but there has been an increase in shark sightings in New York in recent years.
Man Bite By Shark At Smith Point Beach, Suffolk County, New York
Then on Sunday, a man was attacked by a shark in Suffolk County in what officials are calling an "unprecedented attack." Zach Gallo was bit by a shark at Smith Point Beach.
Gallo was taking part in a rip tide training exercise on Sunday around 10:15 a.m. when he felt a "sharp, sharp pain" in his hand. The Suffolk County lifeguard says he was able to wrestle the four to five-foot shark away.
"I hit the shark three times. I went boom, boom, boom. I guess in the third one it spun back and its tail hit me in the chest," Gallo told CBS.
Long Island, New York Teacher Bit By Shark
He was treated and released from a hospital after receiving stitches in his chest. Gallo is a teacher at Sayville High School, ABC reports.
Smith Point Beach, Cupsogue Beach County Park Shut Down Following Shark Attack
Smith Point Beach and Cupsogue Beach County Park were both shut down to swimmers on Sunday following the shark attack.