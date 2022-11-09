Unofficial Hudson Valley, New York State 2022 Election Results
The results are coming in for key races in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.
It appears Gov. Kathy Hochul is New York's first female governor. However, her challenger Long Island Congressman has yet to concede.
Below are unofficial results for key races across New York State and the Hudson Valley.
New York Governor
- Katy Hochul (Dem) 47.77%
- Lee Zeldin (Rep) 41.71
- Election Districts Reporting: 13,115 of 14,296
New York Comptroller
- Thomas P. DiNapoli (Dem) 49.55%
- Paul Rodriguez (Rep) 39.96 percent
- Election Districts Reporting: 13,115 of 14,296
New York Attorney General
- Letitia James (Dem) 47.74%
- Michael Henry (Rep) 39.47
- Election Districts Reporting: 13,115 of 14,296
New York U.S. Senator
- Charles Schumer (Dem) 50.06%
- Joe Pinion (Rep) 37.52%
- Election Districts Reporting: 13,115 of 14,296
16 Congressional District
- Jamaal Bowman (Dem) 52.50%
- Miriam Flisser (Rep) 38.06%
- Election Districts Reporting: 594 of 673
17th Congressional District
- Mike Lawler (Rep) 45.49%
- Sean Patrick Maloney (Dem) 43.19%
- Election Districts Reporting: 734 of 774
18th Congressional District
- Pat Ryan (Dem) 44.97%
- Colin Schmitt (Rep) 43.15%
- Election Districts Reporting: 623 of 623
19th Congressional District
Marc Molinaro (Rep) 44.79%
Josh Riley (Dem) 42.37%
Election Districts Reporting: 642 of 642
Proposal: Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022)
Yes: 59.01%
No: 28.85%
Blank: 12.12%
Election Districts Reporting: 13,115 of 14,296
***Note: All of the above results are from the New York State Board Of Elections. CLICK HERE to find out more information on more races.****