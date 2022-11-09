Unofficial Hudson Valley, New York State 2022 Election Results

The results are coming in for key races in the Hudson Valley and across New York State.

It appears Gov. Kathy Hochul is New York's first female governor. However, her challenger Long Island Congressman has yet to concede.

Below are unofficial results for key races across New York State and the Hudson Valley.

New York Governor

Katy Hochul (Dem) 47.77%

Lee Zeldin (Rep) 41.71

Election Districts Reporting: 13,115 of 14,296

New York Comptroller

Thomas P. DiNapoli (Dem) 49.55%

Paul Rodriguez (Rep) 39.96 percent

Election Districts Reporting: 13,115 of 14,296

New York Attorney General

Letitia James (Dem) 47.74%

Michael Henry (Rep) 39.47

Election Districts Reporting: 13,115 of 14,296

New York U.S. Senator

Charles Schumer (Dem) 50.06%

Joe Pinion (Rep) 37.52%

Election Districts Reporting: 13,115 of 14,296

16 Congressional District

Jamaal Bowman (Dem) 52.50%

Miriam Flisser (Rep) 38.06%

Election Districts Reporting: 594 of 673

17th Congressional District

Mike Lawler (Rep) 45.49%

Sean Patrick Maloney (Dem) 43.19%

Election Districts Reporting: 734 of 774

18th Congressional District

Pat Ryan (Dem) 44.97%

Colin Schmitt (Rep) 43.15%

Election Districts Reporting: 623 of 623

19th Congressional District

Marc Molinaro (Rep) 44.79%

Josh Riley (Dem) 42.37%

Election Districts Reporting: 642 of 642

Proposal: Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022)

Yes: 59.01%

No: 28.85%

Blank: 12.12%

Election Districts Reporting: 13,115 of 14,296

***Note: All of the above results are from the New York State Board Of Elections. CLICK HERE to find out more information on more races.****

