Unexpected Finds In Middlebury Gas Stations: Smoky BBQ & Staub

The traffic on 84 Eastbound into Waterbury has truly sucked lately, so I got off at Exit 16 in Middlebury, and took Rt. 64 (Middlebury Road) home instead. I stopped into the Alltown Fresh at 504-520 Middlebury Road to get some gas, and I noticed two things: Alltown Fresh is not your typical convenience store, and Uncle Willie's is open inside the Middlebury Citgo right next door at 492 Middlebury Road. I went into both and took some photos of the unexpected finds that surprised me.

I know, there are many other places that carry Basmati Rice, Maldon Sea Salt, and wood-smoked Texas Brisket and Ribs, but I'll bet you that you can't get $40 on pump 2 while you're there.