Ulster County Stewart’s Shop Employee’s Foot Run Over by Distracted Driver

The male employee was treated for his injuries at an area hospital.

At least once a day we are reminded that it's not safe to drive your car or truck while using your cell phone. The warnings are all over the radio, TV, and billboards all across the Hudson Valley and unfortunately, not everyone listens to the warnings.

Put Your Phone Down While Driving

Not following that simple warning leads to accidents! Accidents just like what happened in Ellenville earlier this week when a Stewart's Shop employee was out working on the gas pumps at the convenience store located at 99 South Main Street in Ellenville, New York when he was struck by a car according to the Daily Freeman.

Employee Run Over by Driver

According to the Village of Ellenville Police Cheif Philip Mattracion, a maintenance worker at the Ellenville Stewart’s Shop suffered minor injuries when an apparently distracted driver ran over his ankle and foot at the gas station.

Mattracion told the Freeman that the unnamed man from Pennsylvania was in the gas pump/parking lot area of the Stewart's maintaining the gas tanks at around 2 p.m. on Monday, June 6, when 66-year-old Nancy Crosby of Kerhonkson, accidentally struck him with her car. Police say that Crosby was using her cell phone when she struck the worker and ran over his foot and ankle.

After being struck, the employee was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for scrapes, bruises, and a cut to his face. The good news is the man was treated for his injuries and then released according to Mattracion. He also said that police did ticket Crosby for operating a motor vehicle while using a cell phone, a traffic infraction.

