Ulster County SPCA Has Reached Capacity. They Need Help

There are a few ways we can all help out!

The folks at the Ulster County SPCA in Kingston have officially "sounded the alarm" that they need help as they have exceeded capacity in all departments. The agency’s executive director Gina Carbonari told Hudson Valley One that, "Many of you know me well and also know that I am not one to raise the alarm unless it is absolutely necessary. We are at that point."

The reason for the alarming message is due to the fact that the SPCA in Kingston is at, and is some cases over, capacity with cats, dogs and small animals and are seeking anyone that might be interested in adoptions or foster care to help with the over crowding.

Carbonari said, "We desperately need animals to be adopted or moved into foster homes, we continue to receive calls daily from our community asking for help, but we are at a point of having to say we cannot help, which potentially can leave an animal at risk."

Carbonari recognized that many shelters are dealing with similar circumstances everywhere, she said "Shelters everywhere are bursting at the seams. Please help us help more animals — locally and beyond." Like many area SPCA organizations and shelters, the Kingston location can't continue to save animals lives without help from the community.

How Can You Help With Animal Overcrowding?

If you're interested in becoming a safe and happy home for the pet of your choosing, you can adopt one. If you have it in your heart to become a foster home for one pet or more or maybe you would like to donate some of your time volunteering.

All the details to help can be found online here. If you'd like to speak to someone about helping you can call 331-5377, extension 215.

