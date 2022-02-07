Two People Dead in Fatal Hudson Valley Head-On Crash

A fatal two-car crash closed down a major Hudson Valley roadway over the weekend.

State police report that two people died in a horrific early-morning crash on Sunday. The cars were traveling on the Palisades Parkway in Rockland County when the accident occurred.

Nanuet EMS reported that both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and were unresponsive when first responders arrived. One driver was recovered from their car and transported to Nyack Hospital via New City Ambulance where they were pronounced deceased. The other driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aside from the two drivers, another victim of the accident was transported to Nyack Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eyewitnesses claim one of the cars was driving the wrong way between exits nine and ten when the vehicles hit head-on. That area intersects with I-287 near Nanuet.

The fatal accident comes just after another incident on the Palisades Parkway has been receiving attention on social media.

Road Rage Ends in Horrific Crash Near Hudson Valley

Last week, Driver Michael Brabham was taken to a local hospital for treatment after a road rage incident on the Palisades. The 27-year-old Stony Point resident was ticketed for reckless driving and weaving in traffic after attempting to pass a truck.

While jockeying for position with the truck, Brabham was seen trying to squeeze between two cars to pull ahead. After driving on the right shoulder, the driver lost control of his vehicle, sending it into the rocks and guard rail. The whole incident was caught on another driver's dash-cam.

