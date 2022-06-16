Two-Car Accident Shuts Down Parts Of Palisades Parkway in New York

A two-car accident during Wednesday morning's rush hour caused a traffic nightmare in the Hudson Valley.

An early morning accident forced a major traffic delay on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the Hudson Valley. Firefighters had to deal with one car that was on fire and another car that rollover with one person trapped inside.

Firefighters Respond To Roll-over Accident With Entrapment in Rockland County, New York

Thiells Fire Department Thiells Fire Department loading...

On Wednesday around 6:30 a.m., first responders rushed to the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the Hudson Valley for reports of a bad accident. The Thiells Fire Department was requested to respond to a reported vehicle roll-over and entrapment.

The two-car accident happened near exit 14 on the Palisades Interstate Parkway southbound, near mile marker 27.2, according to Rockland Fires.

Firefighters Put Out Car Fire On Palisades Interstate Parkway

Thiells Fire Department Thiells Fire Department loading...

After arriving, members of the Thiells Fire Department were told about one car on fire. Firefighters quickly put out the fire with no injuries reported to the driver, according to the Thiells Fire Department

The Palisades Interstate Parkway is a nearly 40-mile-long highway that spans two states, New York and New Jersey. It connects Orange and Rockland County in New York to Bergen County in New Jersey.

1 Person Trapped In Car on Palisades Interstate Parkway

Thiells Fire Department Thiells Fire Department loading...

Firefighters were also told about one person who was trapped in a car. That person was said to be conscious and alert. Within about five minutes, the person was removed from the vehicle, fire officials say.

"Within 5 minutes the victim was extricated," the Thiells Fire Department stated. "Great job by our members and all emergency personnel on (the) scene!"

Traffic Nightmare on Palisades Interstate Parkway

Thiells Fire Department Thiells Fire Department loading...

During Wednesday's morning commute, the accident caused a long delay on the Palisades Interstate Parkway. The Palisades Interstate Parkway Southbound near exit 14 in the Town of Haverstraw, Rockland County was shut down for about two hours.

Officials did not report on the drivers, but a family member on Facebook says her nephew, who was involved in the crash is "ok."

"My nephew was involved in this accident this morning! Thank god he was ok," Sharon Kesar-Jones wrote on Facebook.

Another person on Facebook reports both drivers are ok.

"They are both doing good," Laura Shanahan Gluck wrote.

