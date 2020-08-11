Two Amazon-4 Star Stores Opening Just Outside Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley residents won't have to travel far to purchase four-star rated items from an Amazon store.

Amazon announced plans to open two new Amazon-4 Star stores just outside the Hudson Valley. Amazon-4 Star stores only sell Amazon items that are rated four-stars and up as well as new and trending products.

"Discover products you'll love from the most popular categories on amazon.com including devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys books games and more," Amazon writes on its website. "Everything in the store is rate 4 stars and above, a top seller or new and trending."

Inside each store, customers can also "test drive" Amazon devices like an Echo, Kindle Fire Table and Fire TV, along with other electronics.

"We've designed our stores around our customers- what they're buying and what they're loving. We've used customer ratings, reviews and sales data from hundreds of millions of products online to curate our store with featured like 'Most-Wished-For' and 'Frequently Bought Together.' These customer reviews make it fun and easy for customers to discover great products," Amazon said.

One store will be located at Crossgates Mall in the Captial Region the other at the American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Opening dates haven't been announced. There's already an Amazon-4 Star store in Manhattan.