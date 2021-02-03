TV Show Filmed in Hudson Valley Nominated for Golden Globe Awards

A television series that was filmed, in part, in the Hudson Valley has been nominated for multiple Golden Globes.

The Hudson Valley has become a major destination for film and TV creators. Movies like A Quiet Place with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, and shows like I Know This Much Is True with Mark Ruffalo, have all been filmed recently in the Hudson Valley. In 2020, another show that was filmed in the Hudson Valley debuted on HBO.

The Undoing starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant was filmed in Port Ewen, Esopus, Kingston, and the Town of Ulster. The series was filmed in Port Ewen, Esopus, Kingston and the Town of Ulster in June of 2019, according to the Hudson Valley Film Commission. It debuted on HBO in October 2020. Now, it is nominated for multiple Golden Globe Awards.

According to Variety, both Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant have been nominated for the best actress and actor in a limited series category, respectively. Donald Sutherland was also nominated for best supporting actor in a limited series. The series has also been nominated for the best-limited series category. The Golden Globe Awards are set for February 28.

Below are pictures of the series that show where it was filmed in the Hudson Valley.