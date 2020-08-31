Tree Falls Onto Car on Taconic Killing Hudson Valley Man

A Hudson Valley man was killed after wild weather caused a tree to fall onto a car on the Taconic State Parkway.

New York State Police investigated a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the town of east Fishkill on Thursday around 4:20 p.m.

Troopers responded to the area of mile marker 43.4 northbound on the Taconic State Parkway, near exit 43 (Route 82) for a report of a tree falling on a vehicle.

An investigation revealed a 2019 Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound when a tree fell on the vehicle due to storm activity. The front passenger, Willie J. Dinkins, 73, of Pleasant Valley, was pronounced deceased on scene, police say.

Parts of the Taconic State Parkway in Dutchess County was closed for over three hours following the accident. East Fishkill Fire and Rescue Departments, as well as the Dutchess County Medical Examiner’s Office, were on scene. This investigation remains ongoing.

Wild weather was forecast in the region on Thursday. There was a tornado watch in effect for Orange, Columbia, Dutchess, Ulster, and Greene counties. The National Weather Service later confirmed a tornado touched down in Orange County.