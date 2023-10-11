Travel Expert Samantha Brown Ranks Favorite Hudson Valley Places

Samantha Brown has been all over the globe, but the travel expert said her breath was taken away while visiting some of the Hudson Valley's most scenic sights.

During the early 2000s, Samantha Brown became a household name after becoming a host on The Travel Channel. Many of us lived vicariously through her travels on shows such as Passport to Europe, Great Hotels, Girl Meets Hawaii and Great Weekends.

Recently, Brown has been busy producing Places to Love for PBS. The travel guru is documenting her travels to some of her favorite destinations. Along the way she shares the best sights, restaurants and people that makes these places so special.

During her visit to Dutchess County, Brown visited Essie's Restaurant in Poughkeepsie, the Walkway Over the Hudson, Harney & Sons tea, the Roosevelt Estate and several other spots.

While you can watch the episode and her commentary below, it appears that dedicating a whole episode to the Hudson Valley just wasn't enough. What follows is a list of even more spots that Brown has fallen in love with in Dutchess County.

Samantha Brown's Favorite Hudson Valley Hikes

As a follow-up to her Dutchess County episode, Brown posted a list of her favorite places to go for a walk in the Hudson Valley. It's a spot-on guide for those who live here or those who are visiting for the very first time.

On top of the list is the Walkway Over The Hudson. It's no surprise that this globally-recognized tourist destination is one of Brown's favorites. She says it's the best place to take in "breathtaking" views.

Next is the Farm Lane Trail at the Roosevelt historic site in Hyde Park. The trail connects FDR's Springwood Estate to Val-Kill at the Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site. The two-mile hike travels through wetlands and is simply stunning when fall foliage is in its full colors.

YouTube/RealSamanthaBrown YouTube/RealSamanthaBrown loading...

Brown also advises visitors to the Hudson Valley to check out the Innisfree Garden in Millbrook. It's considered a "stroll garden" where you can spend the afternoon looking at the landscape, walking the paths and taking in the fresh air. There are several areas to explore including traditional English, Chinese and Japanese gardens.

The list also includes Poet's Walk in Red Hook, the Esopus Meadows Preserve and several other little-known Hudson Valley spots that are the perfect way to spend a day in the outdoors. You can read the whole list on Samantha Brow's travel log.

Wait! There Are More Flowers Here! 9 Stunning Upstate New York Public Gardens Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio