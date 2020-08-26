Traffic is Up 75% in Parts of Hudson Valley Since Last Year

Traffic is worse now in the Hudson Valley than in past years.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic in the Hudson Valley declined by 85 percent, according to Mainetti & Mainetti, P.C.

With the Hudson Valley now reopened from COVID-19 shutdowns, traffic is starting to really increase. Mainetti & Mainetti looked into vehicle traffic data from Streetlight, a company that uses smartphone locations to estimate how many miles are being traveled, and learned traffic is up in the Hudson Valley since last year.

Traffic has increased by 75 percent from August 2019 to August 2020 in Ulster County, according to Mainetti & Mainetti.

In Orange County, traffic has increased since last August, but not as dramatically as in Ulster County. Mainetti & Mainetti reports an increase of 10 to 15 percent in Orange County.

Dutchess County is seeing a 20 to 25 percent increase in traffic from the same time last year.