Heinous Crime Targeted Veterans Memorial in Wallkill, NY

Police say a major disturbance was noticed at a park in Wallkill, New York and they are still trying to find out what happened.

What incident did the police have to respond to in the Town of Wallkill?

Veterans Memorial Park in the Town of Wallkill is a great spot to reflect and show respect to those who have served. Sadly, there are people in the world who are just cruel and can't seem to show any kind of respect to anyone. The Town of Wallkill Police Department recently responded to a call of reported "criminal mischief" at Veterans Memorial Park.

More details on criminal activity in Wallkill, NY:

According to the Town of Wallkill Police, they responded to a report of criminal mischief at Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, February 20th at 10:40 am. Police say when they arrived they observed that metal panels and framework had allegedly been pried from the Veterans Memorial Wall. How awful.

Where is Veterans Memorial Park located in the Town of Wallkill?

It's pretty easy to find those who would like to pay it a visit. Veterans Memorial Park is located on Highland Avenue Ext. and State Road 17M.

How to help the Town of Wallkill Police Department?

Police are asking for help with the ongoing investigation. Anyone who knows anything about it is being asked to call the Town of Wallkill Police Department Detectives at (845)-692-6757. You can also share this article and help get the word out to the public.

Thank you to the Town of Wallkill Police Department for all they do and hopefully, they will catch the people who were involved in this horrible crime.

