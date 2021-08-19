Tornadoes May Have Touched Down Across The Hudson Valley

Tornados may have touched down across the Hudson Valley.

Tropical Depression Fred tore through parts of the East Coast with the National Weather Service claiming as many as 14 possible tornadoes were reported in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina Tuesday.

Remnants of Fred reached the Hudson Valley early Thursday morning and Hudson Valley residents woke up to Tornado Warnings.

Tornado Warnings are only issued when a tornado is indicated by radar or spotters.

A Tornado Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Orange, Rockland, and Westchester counties from 3:48 a.m until 4:15 a.m.

At 3:47 a.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Monsey, moving northeast at 35 mph, officials say. The National Weather Service says the radar indicated it was a tornado.

At 4:44 a.m. a Tornado Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Putnam, Westchester and Rockland counties until 5:15 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Nyack at 4:43 a.m., moving northeast at 30 mph.

Again officials stated the radar incited the storm had tornado-like "rotation."

At 5:22 a.m., a Tornado Watch was issued for Ulster, Dutchess, Columbia and Green counties until 5:45 a.m. At 5:21 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Saugerties moving northeast at 25 mph.

The National Weather Service believed the storm was a tornado because of the rotation on the radar.

A man from South Saugerties stated on social media 90 seconds after receiving a Tornado Watch alert "it sounded like someone started a jet engine outside."

As of this writing, it's too early to confirm if tornados touched down in the Hudson Valley. Officials will have to survey the damage before confirming. We will update if more information is known.

In April, a confirmed tornado ripped off the roof of a Hudson Valley restaurant and damaged nine homes. In April 2020, a tornado touched down in Orange County.

On May 15, 2018, when multiple tornadoes touched down across four Hudson Valley counties, one that traveled across the river.

Below are photos from some of the past Hudson Valley twisters as well as tips about what to do after a tornado strikes.

