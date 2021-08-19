Tornadoes May Have Touched Down Across The Hudson Valley
Tornados may have touched down across the Hudson Valley.
Tropical Depression Fred tore through parts of the East Coast with the National Weather Service claiming as many as 14 possible tornadoes were reported in Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina Tuesday.
Remnants of Fred reached the Hudson Valley early Thursday morning and Hudson Valley residents woke up to Tornado Warnings.
Tornado Warnings are only issued when a tornado is indicated by radar or spotters.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
A Tornado Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Orange, Rockland, and Westchester counties from 3:48 a.m until 4:15 a.m.
At 3:47 a.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Monsey, moving northeast at 35 mph, officials say. The National Weather Service says the radar indicated it was a tornado.
At 4:44 a.m. a Tornado Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Putnam, Westchester and Rockland counties until 5:15 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Nyack at 4:43 a.m., moving northeast at 30 mph.
Again officials stated the radar incited the storm had tornado-like "rotation."
At 5:22 a.m., a Tornado Watch was issued for Ulster, Dutchess, Columbia and Green counties until 5:45 a.m. At 5:21 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Saugerties moving northeast at 25 mph.
The National Weather Service believed the storm was a tornado because of the rotation on the radar.
A man from South Saugerties stated on social media 90 seconds after receiving a Tornado Watch alert "it sounded like someone started a jet engine outside."
As of this writing, it's too early to confirm if tornados touched down in the Hudson Valley. Officials will have to survey the damage before confirming. We will update if more information is known.
In April, a confirmed tornado ripped off the roof of a Hudson Valley restaurant and damaged nine homes. In April 2020, a tornado touched down in Orange County.
On May 15, 2018, when multiple tornadoes touched down across four Hudson Valley counties, one that traveled across the river.
Below are photos from some of the past Hudson Valley twisters as well as tips about what to do after a tornado strikes.
KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes
LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades
Census Data Reveals Shocking Information About Hudson Valley, New York
Fall From Grace: The 21-Year Transformation of Andrew Cuomo in New York
Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece'
Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley
Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State
Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley
Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price
Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home
38 'Most Wanted' in New York
Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley
-- Highest Ranking Airbnb