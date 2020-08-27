Tornado Watch Issued For Many Parts of the Hudson Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for many parts of the Hudson Valley during the afternoon and evening hours Thursday.

The tornado watch is in effect until 7:00 p.m. for the following areas in New York: Columbia, Dutchess, Ulster, Greene counties. This includes the cities of Arlington, Beacon, Cairo, Catskill, Coxsackie, Florida, Hancock, Jefferson Heights, Kingston, New Paltz, Poughkeepsie.

Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon into the early evening.

The greatest risk for severe weather will be along and south of the Interstate 90 corridor into the Mid-Hudson Valley and northwest Connecticut with large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes possible.

We will provide updates here and on-air throughout the afternoon.