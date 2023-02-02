Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates

Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why.

Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State

United Van Lines believes these are the six top reasons as to why Empire State residents are fleeing New York State.

The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out Why are so many New Yorkers leaving the state? It has been a popular discussion over the last few years, and an issue that was even addressed recently by Governor Hochul as one we the state needs to fix. The pandemic has certainly influenced the ratio of folks leaving New York versus those moving in, but there are a multitude of reasons why New Yorkers move out. Here are the top 6 according to United Van Lines.

New York State Lost Over 180,000 Thousand Residents

Between July 2021 and July 2022 New York State lost 180,341 residents. If you go back to April 2020, over a half-million Empire State residents moved out of New York State.

New Yorkers are fleeing the Empire State due to retirement, health, family, lifestyle, a new job, or cost of living, according to United Van Lines.

Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus thinks there are more reasons as to why New Yorkers are leaving.

Hochul: Balanced Budget Bring "Unprecedented Investments" into New York

On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her $227 billion spending plan.

"Every New Yorker deserves to feel safe in their community. Our budget doubles down on proven strategies and programs to keep New Yorkers safe," Hochul said.

Neuhaus: Proposed 2023-24 State Budget hurts New Yorkers

The Orange County Executive released a statement on Wednesday after Hochul announced her budget. He believes the budget hurts the state and is a clear reason why so many are fleeing New York.

"The state’s inability to produce a budget which reflects the priorities of New Yorkers is alarming. It is no wonder that, in the last two years alone, a half a million residents have fled New York," Neuhaus stated.

Read More: Popular Chain Store Closing 34 More New York State Locations

Other reasons could be New York's high tax rate and high cost of living.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hopes to stop people from fleeing the state by making New York the most business and worker-friendly state in the nation.

