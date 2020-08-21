This Week’s Rock News: Tom Petty Wildflowers Box Set

The weekend is here. And that’s good news. However, we did not start the week off with good news when it come to rock news. We learned that UFO bassist Pete Way died. He had sustained serious injuries a couple of months ago following an accident at home, and passed away from those injuries last week. He was only 69. RIP Pete. The week got much better after that.

The long awaited Tom Petty box set devoted to 1994's Wildflowers has finally gotten a release date. It's coming out on Oct. 16 and will include 70 tracks, several of them never before heard. Plus demos, alternate versions and a whole lot of cool Tom Petty swag.

And that's not the only good news. A cassette of Duane Allman’s last performance with the Allman Brothers has resurfaced and it will be released as an album on later this year. Now that’s good news. Also releasing a new studio album is Blue Oyster Cult. It’s their first studio album in quite a while. It’s called The Symbol Remains and it’s coming out on Oct. 9.

Also this week, we found out that the Frank Zappa Halloween Shows at The Palladium in new York in 1981 will be released as a box set and is coming out on Oct. 2. And Scorpions will release a box set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Wind of Change. It’s called Wind of Change: The Iconic Song, and it’s coming out on Oct. 3.

We do rock news for you every weekday morning at 6:45 on The Boris and Robyn Show, but if you miss it, check back here for the recap.