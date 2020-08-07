This Week’s Rock News: New Stuff from The Stones and Ace Frehley

It's Friday already, and I'm happy to report that we've got some great stories to tell you about on this week's rock news. That's fortunate. What is unfortunate is that our producer Meat Sandwich is off for a few days, so there is no video to accompany today's report. Oh well, I'll do my best.

There are some really cool things coming out in Sept. One of those things is a live DVD from The Rolling Stones that was recorded in Atlantic City during their Steel Wheels tour back in 1989. And the DVD will feature some very cool guests including Axl Rose, Izzy Stradlin, Eric Clapton and John Lee Hooker. The DVD comes out on Sept. 25 and is available for pre-order now.

Ace Frehley has a new covers album coming out, and he also has some great guests on it, including Lita Ford and Cheap Trick's Robin Zander. And the tunes he is covering are awesome. Tunes from The Stones, Humble Pie, Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, The Kinks and more. Look for it on Sept. 18.

And some bands are scheduling live shows. Sammy Hagar will play at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland on Sept. 18, Night Ranger is playing a drive-in in Butler, Pennsylvania on Aug. 22, and last but not least, Guns N Roses have announced new dates for 2021, including a show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Aug. 5, 2021.

