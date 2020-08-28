This Week’s Rock News: John Lennon Box Set Due Oct. 9

The weekend is finally here, and once again we started the week off with sad news when we learned of the death of Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali. Frankie lost his battle with cancer last week and he was only 68. Prayers and thoughts to his family, friends and fans.

Thank goodness the week got better after that. Can you believe that John Lennon would have been celebrating his 80th birthday on Oct. 9? It’s true, and there is a very cool release coming out to celebrate. We’ve got all the details for you in this week’s rock news. Just click on the link below for the scoop.

Also on this week’s rock news, a Thin Lizzy box set, a new book about The Who’s entire catalog of music, and a release date for the new David Byrne concert movie. A little something for everyone this week. All you have to do is click on the rock news link below.

We do rock news for you every weekday morning at 6:45 on The Boris and Robyn Show, but if you miss it, check back here for the recap. Thanks for listening and be well.