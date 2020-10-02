This Week’s Rock News: AC/DC Reunited and Recording

The weekend is finally here, and all in all we’ve got pretty good news to report to you. Not all of our stories are happy this week, but the majority of them are. And our top story is really big news.

It looks like AC/DC are in the studio, and they’ve got their most popular line up back together again. They’ve been very busy tweeting, creating websites and newsletters, and if we’re lucky they’re recording a new album. They’ve actually shared a snippet of a new song which you can check out at wpdh.com. We’ve got all of the details, at least the available ones, on this week’s rock news. Just click on the link below to find out more.

Sammy Hagar’s birthday is coming up and that means it’s time for his annual birthday bash. But with the coronavirus pandemic, Sammy is changing things up a bit. It doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to enjoy the show, in fact you can find out how you get in on it by listening to this week’s rock news below.

Alice Cooper is getting in on the hot sauce business. Want to know more about his new sauces and how you can get your hands on them? We’ve got all the details for you on this week’s rock news. Just click on the link below.

And sadly we said goodbye to two music legends this week, Mac Davis and Helen Reddy, both huge in the 1970s and beyond. May they Rest in Peace.

We do rock news for you every weekday morning at 6:45 on The Boris and Robyn Show, but if you miss it, check back here for the recap.