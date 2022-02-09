Win Tickets to See The Who in Las Vegas at Final 2022 Tour Date

You can win a trip to see The Who live in Las Vegas.

Ultimate Classic Rock and Live Nation are teaming up to offer an exciting prize package, which includes two round trip tickets to Las Vegas (max $1,000 value), two tickets to The Who on Saturday, Nov. 5, (the final performance on the band's upcoming 2022 tour), a $100 gift card for gas or food and beverage, plus a two-night stay at the MGM property (checking in on Nov. 4).

The Who are scheduled to begin their 2022 The Who Hits Back! Tour on April 22 in Hollywood, Fla., and, like the last tour, will be joined by an orchestra at each performance. The shows' set lists will span songs from across the band's catalog.

"Pete [Townshend] and I said we'd be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait two years for the privilege," singer Roger Daltrey said in a press release announcing the tour. "This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. ... We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”

Joining Townshend and Daltrey will be mostly the same lineup as the last tour: drummer Zak Starkey, bassist Jon Button, guitarist-vocalist (and Pete's brother) Simon Townshend, keyboardist Loren Gold, background vocalist Billy Nicholls, orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder. There will be one new additional keyboardist, Emily Marshall.

Tickets for The Who Hits Back! Tour are available through Ticketmaster.

The giveaway ends on Feb. 23 at 11:59 PM EST.

The Who Hits Back! Tour Dates 2022

April 22 – Hard Rock @ Hollywood, FL

April 24 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena @ Jacksonville, FL

April 27 – Amalie Arena @ Tampa, FL

April 20 – New Orleans Jazz Festival

May 3 – Moody Center @ Austin, TX

May 2 – American Airlines Center @ Dallas, TX

May 8 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion @ The Woodlands, TX

May 10 – Paycom Center @ Oklahoma City, OK

May 13 – FedEx Forum @ Memphis, TN

May 15 – TQL Stadium @ Cincinnati, OH

May 18 – TD Garden @ Boston, MA

May 20 – Wells Fargo Center @ Philadelphia, PA

May 23 – Capital One Arena @ Washington, D.C.

May 26 – Madison Square Garden @ New York City, NY

May 28 – Bethel Woods Center of the Arts @ Bethel, NY

Oct 2 – Scotiabank Arena @ Toronto, ON

Oct 4 – Little Caesars Arena @ Detroit, MI

Oct 7 – UBS Arena @ Elmont, NY

Oct 9 – Schottenstein Center @ Columbus, OH

Oct 12 – United Center @ Chicago, IL

Oct 14 – Enterprise Center @ St. Louis, MO

Oct 17 – Ball Arena @ Denver, CO

Oct 20 – Moda Center @ Portland, OR

Oct 22 – Climate Pledge Arena @ Seattle, WA

Oct 26 – Golden 1 Center @ Sacramento, CA

Oct 28 – Honda Center @ Anaheim, CA

Nov 1 – Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA

Nov 4 – Dolby Live @ Las Vegas, NV

Nov 5 – Dolby Live @ Las Vegas, NV