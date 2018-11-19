Thanksgiving Weekend at Hudson Highlands Nature Museum

Once the Thanksgiving turkey is eaten and the Black Friday shopping is done, why not take some time to relax with nature? Grab the whole family and head to Cornwall on Hudson for Thanksgiving Weekend at the Wildlife Education Center at the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum.

The Wildlife Education Center will be open from noon - 4 pm Friday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 25. You'll get to learn about local wildlife, and even hear about what they had for Thanksgiving dinner. There will be Meet the Animal presentations at 1 pm and 2:30 pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Not only will you learn about some of the resident animals, you'll actually get to meet them up close. Plus the Nature Shop will be open, so you can buy nature themed holiday gifts.