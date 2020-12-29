Tesla Police Car Makes ‘World’ Debut in Mid-Hudson Region

Imagine getting pulled over by a Tesla! A police department in the Lower Hudson Valley is the first police department to use this Tesla to fight crime.

Just before Christmas, the Hastings-on-Hudson Police Department announced on Facebook the police department is now the first police department in the United States with a Tesla Model Y.

"Hastings PD introduces the first police outfitted Tesla Model Y in the US!! The Hastings PD took delivery of a brand new Tesla Model Y today! It will serve as the police car assigned to the Detective Division," Hastings-On-Hudson Police Department wrote on Facebook while sharing a video of the Tesla Model Y. "This is the first Model Y that has been outfitted with lights, sirens and radio for police use - in the whole country (maybe even the world!) Keep an eye out for our new ride!"

Police Chief David Dosin told Tesmanian the police department located in Westchester County is the first in the nation to be equipped with an all-electric police car. Dosin said the police department is committed to alternative fuels and clean technologies, believing the Tesla will save over $8,500 on fuel in five years.

The 2020 Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive vehicle is equipped with state-of-the-art Whelen CenCom Core Lighting technology, Tesmanian reports.

Below are videos of the Tesla police car: