Teen Shot At Mall Near Hudson Valley, Help Needed Finding Shooter
Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting a teen at a mall outside the Hudson Valley.
On Wednesday around 7 p.m., the Danbury Fair Mall was placed on lockdown following reports of shots fired. Danbury police responded to the mall and found a 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper chest area near Macy's.
Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour confirmed late Wednesday night there was an altercation between at least eight people inside the mall near Macy's. During the altercation one person pulled out a gun and fired, striking the 16-year-old girl.
Police believe the 16-year-old was an innocent bystander.
"It appears she was not the target but inadvertently got in the way," Ridenhour said during a press conference.
The suspects fled the scene following the shooting. Police did not give a description of the suspects Wednesday night. As of this writing, no arrests have been made.
Police are still looking for witnesses and suspects, including a man seen on video running from the shooting with a hammer in his hand inside the mall. Police believe the man with the hammer was the intended target.
Police report the girl was alert and conscious though her condition is unclear. She was taken by ambulance to Danbury Hospital.
