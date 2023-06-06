Teen Murdered Sitting In Car In Hudson Valley, Shooter On The Run

Two teens were shot while sitting in a car in the Hudson Valley. One was killed. The shooter is still at large.

On Wednesday, the Yonkers Police Department began investigating a fatal double shooting on Morris Street.

Double Fatal Shooting in Yonkers, New York

The two victims were sitting in a black sedan in the area of 55 Morris Street around 8:20 p.m. last Wednesday. Both were shot when someone, or a group, opened fire towards the car, through the driver's side window, police say.

One victim, a 19-year-old man from Yonkers was shot at least two times, including one time in the chest. The unnamed teen was brought to a local area hospital where he died from his injuries, according to the Yonkers Police Department.

The second shooting victim, an 18-year-old man from Yonkers, was shot at least once in the leg.

He was brought to a local area trauma center in stable condition and is expected to recover, police say. His name was also not released.

Police Search For Suspects After 2 Teens Shot In Westchester County, New York

As of this writing, on Tuesday, June 6, police have yet to release any clues about the suspect or suspects.

Detectives are actively working on the case to identify and apprehend the responsible people.

"Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 or submit a tip by texting the keyword YPD and the tip to CRIMES (274637)," the Yonkers Police Department stated.

