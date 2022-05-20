Teen Accused of Knifepoint Robbery at Newburgh Dunkin’

Police arrested a Hudson Valley teen after accusing the boy of an armed robbery at a popular Dunkin' location.

On Thursday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about an armed robbery in the City of Newburgh.

Arrest Made in Knifepoint Robbery at City of Newburgh Dunkin'

On Saturday, May 7, the City of Newburgh Police Department received reports about an armed robbery at the Dunkin’ Donuts located at 674 Broadway in the City of Newburgh.

Baskin Robbins is also located at the location, according to Google Maps. Planet Wings is located next door to the Dunkin' at 674 Broadway and Rite Aid is directly across the street.

On Friday, May 13, police from the City of Newburgh arrested a teenager, accusing the teen of using a knife to rob the Dunkin'. It's unclear why the City of Newburgh Police Department took almost a week to release information.

Arrest Made in Knifepoint Robbery in City of Newburgh, New York

On Friday, May 13, the City of Newburgh Police Department arrested a 17-year-old Newburgh resident following an investigation into the armed robbery that occurred on May 7, at the Dunkin’ on upper Broadway in the City of Newburgh, the City of Newburgh Police Department said in a press release.

The unnamed teen was charged with robbery in the first degree, a class B felony. More information wasn't released about the investigation.

"Due to the age of the offender, his name will not be released. He was arraigned at Orange County Court and released on his own recognizance pending a future court date," the City of Newburgh Police Department said in a press release.

