‘Teacher Of The Year’ Passes Away Unexpected in Hudson Valley, NY

A "well-loved and respected teacher" from the Hudson Valley passed away unexpectedly a few weeks before the start of the new school year.

Michael Ambron, 64, of Fishkill passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie from heart failure, according to his obituary.

Ambron Born in the Bronx, New York Went To School in Yonkers & New Rochelle Worked in East Fishkill, New York

Ambron was born in the Bronx in 1958. He had many ties to the Hudson Valley.

He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Yonkers, New York, and earned his master’s degree from Iona College in New Rochelle, New York.

After college, he worked for IBM, for nearly 25 years as the Director of Programming at IBM's facilities in East Fishkill, New York, and Southbury, Connecticut.

Dutchess County, New York Teacher Passes Away

In 2006, after his career with IBM, he became a teacher with the Wappingers Central School District at John Jay Senior High School in Hopewell Junction, New York.

"He was a well-loved and respected teacher who became an active member of the school community, serving as Senior Class Advisor and volunteering to chaperone countless events every year. He also spent many years as a professor of Computer Science at Dutchess Community College and formerly at Westchester Community College. Michael will be remembered by his students as an unparalleled mentor and inspiring educator," his obituary states.

Wappingers Central School District 'Teacher Of The Year'

Ambron planned to return to teaching for the upcoming school year. He was named "teacher of the year" many times by the students at John Jay Senior High School in Dutchess County.

"Besides being an amazing teacher, he also served as the Renaissance Advisor and past Senior Class Advisor for many years. Mr. Ambron has routinely been chosen as teacher of the year by our students who loved and respected him. He was always involved in all things John Jay, he truly loved his job. Our deepest condolences to the entire Ambron family," John Jay High School PTSA wrote on Facebook.

Ambron was laid to rest over the weekend. The family requested in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

