Over the past couple of years, we have come together and helped one another in ways we didn't know that we could.

It seems that everyone has been challenged but we thankfully have had assistance from others to make situations easier.

The idea behind wellness, healing and holistic options has become popular.

We all have a similar goal in this life, to feel our very best in different ways, mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally. Whether you take time for yourself during a workout, therapy session, alone time or even volunteering, it's helpful.

Others also take interest in feeling their best by receiving reiki, energy clearings and having their cards read. There is now less judgment and an increased amount of belief that healing, and energy work can do for us.

You may have noticed card readers at local fairs, festivals, boardwalks or a local shop. More than ever, we have become interested in the benefits of burning sage, having crystals and receiving card readings about ourselves and our lives.

Card readings by a professional can help one gain insight whether it's from their past, for the present moment or for future days. This is also a time to learn more about a particular situation, event or person.

Along with receiving card readings, those interested can also learn how to read the cards.

Wellness Through Wisdom is owned by Jessica D'Arcy. Jessica offers a variety of wellness options such as clinical hypnotherapy, past life regression, clairvoyant energy clearings, spiritual tarot readings, spiritual coaching, spiritual training and holistic health.

Jessica d’Arcy is a Holistic Health Practitioner and Certified Clinical Hypnotherapist. She is also a Certified Spiritual Life Coach, massage technician, aromatherapist, nutritional counselor, herbalist, and doula.

Learn to Read the Tarot is presented by Wellness Through Wisdom, Jessica D'Arcy.

With over 30 years of experience, Jessica will be leading the class.

This class is a total of 16 hours, 8 weeks long and begins on September 8, 2022 via zoom. The hours are Thursdays from 7pm-9pm at $240.

These live zoom classes will take place virtually. They will be recorded and sent out to those who join. A PowerPoint presentation and handout will also be supplied. In this class, you will learn each card and how to do the layouts.

Those interested and want to find out more can contact Jessica from Wellness Through Wisdom.

Have you attended any wellness classes? Share with us below.

