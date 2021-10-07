Taquería Restaurant Now Open at Historic Poughkeepsie Ice House

Check out the newest addition the restaurant scene here in the Hudson Valley.

This time last year things seemed pretty unsure for the local restaurant industry. It's amazing to see a local business face those challenges and open their doors to share their delicious food to help bring the community together.

The Hudson Valley just got a little bit tastier. A whole new eatery has opened up at a location that might be very familiar to you.

An exciting and brand new restaurant has come to the historic Ice House on 1 Main St in Poughkeepsie. The historical Poughkeepsie Ice House was once used to harvest ice from the Hudson River but it is now home to a new business that will only need ice for their amazing cocktails.

Flores Taquería at the Ice House officially opened their doors at the end of September. A Taquería is a restaurant that specializes in tacos. Patrons can enjoy delicious tacos, exquisite cocktails and more while sitting along the Hudson River on the Poughkeepsie Waterfront.

Flores Taquería at the Ice House is the second business venture for the Flores Food Group who opened Flores Tapas Bar on Rte 9 in Wappingers Falls last April.

Here's a peek inside the new restaurant.

Michelle Hui/ Flores Taqueria

The new renovations to the building look stunning and the food and cocktails look equally amazing. Here are a few things from the menu that you can try at Flores Taquería at the Ice House.

Michelle Hui/ Flores Taqueria

Michelle Hui/ Flores Taqueria

Michelle Hui/ Flores Taqueria

MJ Hui Photography

Flores Taquería at the Ice House is now open 7 days a week from 11am-10pm.

The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen LEGOLAND New York in Goshen is officially opening this summer. Right now special previews are going on so that guests can get a sneak peek at what's in store when the park opens its gates. While we won't spoil all of the surprises, here are just some of the incredible little details that await you during your first visit to this incredible theme park.