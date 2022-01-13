Take a Sneak Peek at Lake George’s Magical Ice Castles for 2022

Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean you have to be cooped up inside the house. Lake George will be the place to be this winter for a magical time with the family.

Back in August, the Lake George Chamber of Commerce announced that the award-winning winter ice castle attraction was making its return after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Ice Castles website, the frozen attraction has 5 different locations across the US in New York, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Utah, and Wisconsin. How do they get the ice to light up and in those intricate designs? Ice Castles explains:

The experience is built using hundreds of thousands of icicles hand-placed by professional ice artists. The castles include breathtaking LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and much more.

Not only are the ice structures absolutely breathtaking, but Ice Castle goers actually get to go inside the displays. At New York Ice Castles you can walk through the Ice Caverns, fly down the ice slides, get on all fours and crawl through ice tunnels, get lost in an ice maze, and enjoy a private VIP experience in the Arctic Alcove.

The Lake George Chamber of Commerce shared that the Ice Castles are in the process of being constructed and they're hoping for a late January 2022 opening. When we finally get an opening date, we'll update you.

Ice Castles Lake George will be open Monday through Sunday when they open their frozen doors. Once tickets go on sale, pricing will be as follows:

Monday through Thursday: General Admission, $21. Child Admission, $16.

Friday through Sunday: General Admission, $28. Child Admission, $22.

Take a look at the progress of the Ice Castles in Lake George and get ready for an opening date later this month!

Your First Look at Lake George's 2022 Ice Castles Opening day is inching closer and closer at Lake George's Ice Castle attraction for 2022. Check out these breathtaking ice castles in the making.

CHECK OUT: Abandoned Catskill Game Farm in Photos

See The Gorgeous $8.5 Million Home On Lake George With One-Of-A Kind Indoor Pool Yes, you can look at one beautiful body of water while swimming in your own indoor body of water. That is just one of the amazing features of this $8,595,000 home for sale on Lake Shore Drive in Bolton Landing.